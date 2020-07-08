Left Menu
Plea in SC seeks standard Yoga protocol to enhance COVID resistance

The plea by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said that Ministry of AYUSH has failed to develop a standard Yoga protocol to resist the virus and sought directions to take steps to broadcast COVID Yoga protocols as well as other customized Yoga Protocols in order to strengthen body immune system. "The injury caused to the public is very large because COVID pandemic is spreading rapidly and no vaccine or medicine has been discovered till date.

Plea in SC seeks standard Yoga protocol to enhance COVID resistance

A plea seeking directions to the government to develop a standard Yoga protocol to enhance COVID-19 resistance, in addition to customized Yoga Protocols to control common diseases, has been filed in the Supreme Court. The plea by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said that Ministry of AYUSH has failed to develop a standard Yoga protocol to resist the virus and sought directions to take steps to broadcast COVID Yoga protocols as well as other customized Yoga Protocols in order to strengthen body immune system.

"The injury caused to the public is very large because COVID pandemic is spreading rapidly and no vaccine or medicine has been discovered till date. Experts say that regular Yoga can protect people from COVID but AYUSH Ministry has failed to develop a standard Yoga protocol to resist COVID," it said. The plea alleged that AYUSH Ministry has also not developed customised protocols to control common diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, tumours, digestive diseases, fever and infections and diarrheal diseases etc. The PIL, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, has also sought directions to the Ministry of Human Resource Development to develop standard textbooks on 'Environment, Health and Yoga Science' for students of I-VIII standard and make its study compulsory throughout the country.

"Direct the ministry of AYUSH to frame a 'National Yoga Policy' to promote and propagate Yoga Science in order to make people fully aware about health-hazards, health-hygiene and health safety," the plea said..

