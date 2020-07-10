It's a perilous time for multilateralism: Shashi Tharoor

By Sahil Pandey And Joymala Bagchi Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor discussed the relevance of multilateral institutions in modern times and the handling of the global pandemic at the global virtual platform, India Global Week, on Friday.

Tharoor said, "It's a perilous time for multilateralism because all its great achievements since 1945 are being undermined by increasingly perverse unilateral state behaviour. How can multilateralism be rescued from peril?" Regarding the global way in which the coronavirus crisis has been dealt with, Tharoor remarked, "Had global governance been working effectively, the world would have addressed the coronavirus crisis as soon as it emerged."

India Global Week, a three-day virtual event connecting participants from across the globe have come under one umbrella to share and exchange thoughts and ideas. The event is based on the theme, "Be the revival". While sharing his perspective on the future of multilateralism, Tharoor pointed out, "I would hope that when COVID-19 is behind us, the world would get together and look hard and fresh at the rules of global governance."

After the inaugural speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, high profile speakers such as Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister Mahendranath Pandey, Syed Akbaruddin, the recently-retired Indian Representative at the United Nations participated in the panel discussions on different sessions. Three days virtual conference themed BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World, India Global Week 2020 witnessed 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions. (ANI)