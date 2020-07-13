Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain offers fast-track visas for foreign health workers

Britain's new immigration system will provide faster and cheaper visas for skilled health and social care workers, the government announced on Monday, setting out further details of the points-based system that will come into effect in January.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:43 IST
Britain offers fast-track visas for foreign health workers

Britain's new immigration system will provide faster and cheaper visas for skilled health and social care workers, the government announced on Monday, setting out further details of the points-based system that will come into effect in January. A new post-Brexit immigration system will apply to skilled workers and ends free movement of labour between Britain and the European Union (EU) following Britain's departure from the bloc earlier this year.

The state-funded National Health Service (NHS), which employs more than 1.2 million people and is Britain's front line in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, relies on labour from both the EU and other countries around the world. On Monday, the government outlined a new "Health and Care Visa" which will lower fees, cut application times and provide greater support for eligible applicants who will work in the NHS, social care or supporting companies.

In most cases the new immigration system requires any worker from overseas to have a job offer, sufficiently high qualifications and spoken English. The government also announced that international students completing undergraduate or masters degrees will be able to stay in Britain for two years.

Those completing a PhD will be able to stay for three years. There is no planned formal route for lower-skilled workers to enter Britain, although seasonal and sector-specific schemes may be created.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

G4S to cut over 1,000 jobs as UK cash handling business hit by lockdown

Security services provider G4S said on Monday it would cut jobs in its UK cash business as it struggles with falling demand for paper money amid a switch to digital payments during the coronavirus-led lockdown.More than 1,000 jobs were at r...

India's ambitious plan to help small businesses does little to save them

India re-opened for business in June after months of lockdown but for thousands of small entrepreneurs in the town of Meerut, near Delhi, the blow has been devastating. Businesses from textiles to sports goods and furniture are shuttered or...

More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale

Britains royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth IIs gardens at Buckingham Palace.The small batch gin is on offer for 40 pounds 50 a bottle from...

I-League must go on even if COVID restrictions come in way of foreigners: Das

The All India Football Federation plans to go ahead with the 2020-21 I-League season even if the clubs star foreign recruits are unable to make it due to the coronavirus-forced travel restrictions. International flights remain suspended sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020