On United Nations' 75th anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to virtually address ECOSOC on July 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address virtually at this year's High-Level Segment of United Nations Economic & Social Council (UN ECOSOC) session on 17th July at United Nations in New York, on the eve of 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address virtually at this year's High-Level Segment of United Nations Economic & Social Council (UN ECOSOC) session on 17th July at United Nations in New York, on the eve of 75th anniversary of the United Nations. The Prime Minister will be joined by his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The High-Level Segment is held annually by ECOSOC and convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from the Government, the private sector, civil society and academia. The theme of the High-level Segment is "Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary". This comes as an important development as it will be Prime Minister's first speech at the UN after India's election to the Security Council. The event assumes special significance as this will be the first opportunity wherein Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the broader UN membership since India's overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on 17th June 2020 (for the term 2021-22).

Prime Minister Modi had also earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of the ECOSOC on 22 January 2016. Against the backdrop of a changing international environment and the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, the session is likely to focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the multilateral agenda through strong multilateral leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and an enhanced focus on global public goods.

The ECOSOC was established as one of the six principal organs of the United Nations and is mandated to offer direction to, and undertake the coordination of, the economic, social, and cultural activities of the United Nations, with responsibility for advancing international economic and social cooperation and development. The first meeting of the ECOSOC was convened on 23 January 1946, in London, United Kingdom. India was the first President of ECOSOC in 1946. It is worth mentioning that the inaugural Presidency of ECOSOC in 1946 was held by Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar of India. (ANI)

