Recovery deal shows "Europe is a force for action", says EU's Michel

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-07-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 09:36 IST
The EU's hard-won deal on a massive recovery plan for its coronavirus-hit economies showed that its 27 nations could stand together with a common belief in their future, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

"This agreement sends a concrete signal that Europe is a force for action," he said at a dawn news conference after chairing a fractious summit that went through the night into the fifth day.

"It is about a lot more than money. It is about workers and families, their jobs, their health, and their well-being. I believe this agreement will be seen as a pivotal moment in Europe's journey, but it will also launch us into the future."

