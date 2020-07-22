Left Menu
Goa govt failed to take scientific measures to contain COVID-19: Cong

Attacking the BJP government in Goa, state Congress President Girish Chodankar has said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has "lost control" on the administration and failed to take scientific measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:06 IST
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Attacking the BJP government in Goa, state Congress President Girish Chodankar has said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has "lost control" on the administration and failed to take scientific measures to control the spread of coronavirus. "The insensitive BJP government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has completely lost control on the administration and has failed to take scientific measures in controlling the spread of coronavirus. The COVID cases and deaths are rising in Goa," said Chodankar.

The Congress leader's remarks come in the backdrop of 'Janta Curfew' being observed in the state from 8 pm to 6 am, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. The curfew will last till August 10. The Congress leader asked the state government to withdraw the order making it compulsory for people to download Arogya Sethu.

"We want to warn the government to immediately withdraw the order issued by South Goa Collector making it compulsory for people to download Arogya Sethu application," he said. Last week, Chodankar had said that partial lockdown in the state is a reflection of defective administration.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,853 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

