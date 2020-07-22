Left Menu
No final decision on G20 leaders summit being physical or virtual - Saudi finance minister

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Sunday that no final decision has been made on whether the G20 leader's summit will be physical or virtual and the matter is still being considered.

The G20 leader's summit is scheduled for November and Saudi Arabia is the host of this year's annual gathering of representatives of the world's largest economies. Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan was speaking at a Bloomberg event.

