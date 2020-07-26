I salute valour of brave soldiers who made sacrifices during Kargil War: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb paid tribute to the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War, on Sunday. "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour of our brave soldiers who made great sacrifices during the Kargil War," Biplab Deb tweeted.

In a tweet, he also praised the valour of the soldiers who "gallantly fought" for the country's pride. "The valour of the soldiers who gallantly fought for the pride of our Nation will always be remembered by the countrymen," he said.

In a series of tweets, he also endorsed the message given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in favour of "vocal for local" campaign in the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi appealed to the citizens to use Indian handloom and handicrafts as much as possible to benefit local artisans and weavers.

"National Handloom Day is on August 7. The handloom of India and our handicrafts encompass a glorious history of hundreds of years. It should be an endeavour on part of all of us to use Indian handloom and handicrafts as much as possible and also communicate to more and more people about them," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)