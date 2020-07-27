Will not proceed with the recruitment process till Sept 15: Maha govt to SC

Maharashtra government on Monday assured the Supreme Court that it would not proceed with the recruitment process to fill up the vacancies on the basis of 12 per cent Maratha reservation till September 15, except for departments, Public Health and Medical Education and Research. The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 was enacted to grant reservation to people of Maratha community in Maharashtra in jobs and admissions.

The Bombay High Court, while upholding the law in June last year, had held that 16 per cent reservation was not justifiable and said that quota should not exceed 12 per cent in employment and 13 per cent in admissions. A bench of Justices L N Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat adjourned the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the High Court order and the Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs for September 1.

It said that application seeking reference to a constitution bench shall be dealt on August 25. "Mr.Mukul Rohatgi and Mr. PS Patwalia, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the State of Maharashtra submitted that no regular appointments shall be made in terms of the GR (government resolution) dated May 4, 2020 till September 15, 2020," the bench noted in its order.

It said that the urgency shown for final hearing by the petitioners was due to the main grievance that the State Government is proceeding to fill up all the vacant posts. "As the State government undertakes not to make any regular appointments in terms of the GR dated May 4, 2020 till September 15, 2020, the matters can be listed for hearing after four weeks by which time the situation caused due to the Pandemic may improve," the bench said.

It also refused to interfere with the Post Graduate (PG) medical admissions as they were at the final stage saying "we are not inclined to interfere with the admissions". The bench clarified that the admissions to undergraduate medical courses without applying reservation as per the impugned legislation will be considered at the next date of hearing.

At the outset, Rohatgi submitted that as per the GR which was passed by the Maharashtra government on May 4, except for departments of Public Health and Medical Education and Research, all the other Departments shall not undertake any type of fresh recruitment process. He said that it is difficult to proceed with the hearing of the case as the officers of the State Government have not been able to effectively assist their counsel in preparing for the hearing.

Some other counsel appearing for the respondents also submitted that the matters require to be heard after the Court commences physical hearing. Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that a statement was made by the State Government that 72,000 posts will be filled up.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the medical students made a fervent plea that the matters should not be adjourned, especially taking into account the fact that medical students of the general category would lose an academic year as the last date for admissions to the PG Medical Courses is July 31. Advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for the petitioners argued that the last date for admission to PG Medical Courses should be deferred.

The top court had earlier said that from July 27 it would commence day to day hearing through video conferencing on a batch of pleas challenging Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. The top court, had earlier refused to pass any interim stay order on the quota, said chances of physical court seem remote due to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. The top court had last month sought response from the state government on a separate plea of six MBBS doctors, seeking a direction that the state law granting 12 per cent quota to Marathas not be made applicable for admissions in the post graduate medical and dental courses for academic year 2020-2021.

The high court, in its June 27, 2019, order, had said the 50-per cent cap on total reservations imposed by the Supreme Court could be exceeded in exceptional circumstances. It had also accepted Maharashtra government's argument that the Maratha community was socially and educationally backward and it was duty-bound to take steps for its progress. The high court had said though the reservation was valid, its quantum -- 16 per cent -- was not justifiable and it should be reduced to 12 per cent and 13 per cent, as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission. One of the plea filed in the apex court had claimed that the SEBC Act breached the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation fixed by the top court in its landmark judgment in the Indira Sahwney case, also known as the 'Mandal verdict'. According to the 102nd amendment to the Constitution, reservation can be granted only if a particular community is named in the list prepared by the President. On November 30, 2018, the Maharashtra legislature had passed a bill granting 16-per cent reservation to Marathas. The report submitted by the State Backward Classes Commission was based on quantifiable and contemporaneous data and was correct in classifying the Maratha community as socially and educationally backward, the high court had said in its verdict.