Ex-PM Manmohan Singh condoles Somen Mitra's demise

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Somen Mitra, who passed away at a Kolkata hospital earlier in the morning.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:50 IST
West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) President Somen Mitra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Somen Mitra, who passed away at a Kolkata hospital earlier in the morning. In a letter addressed to Mitra's wife, Shika Mitra, Singh wrote, "I have learnt with profound sorrow the sad demise of your beloved husband Shri Somen Mitra today. He was a leader of high esteem who was highly respected by everybody irrespective of party-lines."

Singh recounted Mitra's political journey and wrote, "He was serving as the President of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. He was a great Parliamentarian and seven terms MLA from the Sealdah assembly constituency. He touched the lives of millions of people in his long journey. In his death, West Bengal has lost a respected and dedicated leader of the mass." Singh further added, "I write to convey to you and other members of your family my deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May God give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude."

The 78-year-old West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president was hospitalised a few days ago. Earlier on Thursday, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, former president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) and MP from Berhampore also expressed condolence on Mitra's demise. In a self-made video, Choudhary said, "I'm feeling bad that my friend Somen Mitra is no more. He was unwell for some time. I was taking updates on his health on a regular basis. I was confident that he will get well and return home. Earlier too, he was admitted to the hospital. I was in Delhi when his heart operation was conducted earlier. I was with him when he was admitted in AIIMS, Delhi. Each time he won the battle, but this time he couldn't."

"I am very upset with this news. I not only had political but personal relations with him too. He was my guardian. Under his guidance, I became MLA and MP. He has a major role in my political identity. I tell this quite often publicly. His death is a big loss for me. A chapter is closed today of Congress' Bengal unit. But we all have to face death. The sorrow will remain forever. I am praying that his soul rests in peace. My condolences are to the family," he added. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also took to Twitter to express his condolence."Saddened at the death of veteran Congress Leader Somen Mitra. As constitutional head was enormously benefited by his wise counsel on several occasions," West Bengal Governor posted on Twitter.

He added, "Bengal will always recall his sagacious contributions in public life. Pray ALMIGHTY to bestow eternal on the departed soul." A student political leader, Mitra became an MLA from Sealdah Assembly in 1972 constituency and represented it seven times. After leaving the Congress in the year 2008, the firebrand leader formed his own party that he joined with the Trinamool Congress in 2009, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Mitra represented Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat from 2009 to 2014 as a Trinamool Congress MP. In 2014, he snapped ties with the TMC and made his way back to the Congress. Congress MP and in-charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in the state, Gaurav Gogoi also condoled the demise of Somen Mitra. "My heart goes out to the family of the Lt Somen Mitra. He was a giant of Bengal, and he touched the lives of millions of people in his long journey. My condolences to his family and all those who admired him. His legacy will not be forgotten," Gogoi tweeted.

West Bengal Youth Congress too expressed their condolence. "WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada's family. May his soul rest in peace," West Bengal Youth Congress tweeted. (ANI)

