Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Countries rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

CYPRUS - Two helicopters, 10 rescuers and eight rescue dogs. The Cypriot foreign minister said Nicosia had chartered a plane to deliver medical supplies and repatriate any Cypriots who wanted to leave Beirut.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:15 IST
FACTBOX-Countries rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast
Image Credit: ANI

Countries and international organisations lined up on Wednesday to help Lebanon after a massive warehouse explosion sent a blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

Below are details of some of the international assistance offered. CYPRUS - Two helicopters, 10 rescuers and eight rescue dogs.

The Cypriot foreign minister said Nicosia had chartered a plane to deliver medical supplies and repatriate any Cypriots who wanted to leave Beirut. About 50 have already accepted the offer. CZECH REPUBLIC - A team of 36 people.

EGYPT - Two planes with medical supplies. FRANCE - 55 security personnel, 6 tonnes of health equipment and around 10 emergency doctors.

President Emmanuel Macron will fly on Thursday to Beirut, where he will meet political figures. GERMANY - Germany will, if possible, send a 47-strong rescue team, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

GREECE - A team of 12 personnel, a rescue dog and two special purpose vehicles. IRAN - Nine tonnes of food, as well as medicine, medical equipment, medical personnel and a field hospital to Lebanon, according to Iranian media.

IRAQ - A plane with emergency medical aid. ITALY - Two Air Force planes with eight tonnes of medical equipment and a team of experts, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

KUWAIT - Kuwait has delivered medical aid and other essentials. NETHERLANDS - A 67-person search-and-rescue team.

NORWAY - 40 tonnes of medical equipment and 25 million Norwegian crowns ($2.79 million) in financial help. POLAND - Medical materials and trained Polish rescuers.

Poland's State Fire Service will send 39 rescuers and four dogs. The flight is ready to leave as soon as Wednesday, once it gets approval from Lebanese authorities, the Prime Minister's office said. QATAR - The country has dispatched the first of four planned flights on Wednesday with medical aid, and will deliver two field hospitals of 500 beds each, equipped with respirators and other necessary medical supplies.

RUSSIA - Five planes carrying medical equipment, a field hospital and medical personnel. All medical staff travelling to Beirut will be equipped with personal protective gear in light of the coronavirus pandemic. TUNISIA - Two planes carrying food and medical aid. The president said his country could treat up to 100 of the casualties in its hospitals.

TURKEY - Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is helping in the search for survivors, digging through debris to look for people and recover bodies. The group has also mobilised a kitchen at a Palestinian refugee camp to deliver food to those in need, said Mustafa Ozbek, an Istanbul-based IHH official.

EUROPEAN UNION - Activating a programme that helps countries after natural disasters and more than 100 firefighters are being deployed with vehicles, dogs and equipment for search-and-rescue operations. The EU also activated its Copernicus satellite mapping system to help assess the damage.

WHO AND IFRC - The World Health Organization and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies were sending 40 tonnes of medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, on a flight paid for by Dubai-based International Humanitarian City, a hub for humanitarian emergency preparedness and response, a WHO representative said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Highlights at 2100 hrs

Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs Top stories DEL110 2ND LDALL AYODHYA First bricks laid for Ram temple, Modi says long wait over Ayodhya In a highly-anticipated event watched by millions on television, Prime Minister Nare...

Sushant death: ED summons Rhea Chakraborty to appear on Aug 7

The Enforcement Directorate ED has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday in a money laundering probe stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, off...

UPDATE 3-U.S. to pay $1 bln for 100 mln doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

The United States government will pay Johnson Johnson over 1 billion for 100 million doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine, as it stocks up on vaccine and drugs in an attempt to tame the pandemic.The latest contract is priced at rough...

Beirut reels from huge blast, as death toll climbs to at least 113

Lebanese rescue workers searched for survivors in the mangled wreckage of buildings and investigators blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 113 people.More tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020