West Bengal: DRI arrests three with 26 kg gold in Siliguri
The Director of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three men and seized 26.25 kg of gold from West Bengal's Siliguri on Friday night. The estimated market value of the recovered gold is Rs 14.5 crore. The arrested accused have been identified as Saurabh Shamarav Shirkande (23), Sandesh Appa Narale (21) and Shashikant Tanajaikute (25). All are reportedly residents of Maharashtra.
According to police sources, the arrested were produced before the Siliguri court on Saturday and have been taken into custody for two days. The source also said that the seized gold was to be smuggled to Delhi.
Further investigation is on. (ANI)
