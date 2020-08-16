Delhi CM offers prayers at Hanuman Temple, CP on his birthday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, on his birthday. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on his 52nd birthday.

Kejriwal was born on August 16, 1968, at Siwani, Haryana. "Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," the PM tweeted.

Kejriwal also took to the micro-blogging site to thank the Prime Minister for his wishes. "Thank you sir for your warm wishes," the Delhi CM's tweet read.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta and others also wished CM Kejriwal on this occasion. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener is currently serving as the Chief Minister for the third term in a row. While his first term was from December 2013 to February 2014, his second term began in February 2015. (ANI)