N.Korea to convene key party meeting to discuss economy, military

North Korea plans to convene a key meeting of the ruling party on Wednesday and discuss economic and military issues amid international sanctions and recent flood damage, state media said.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 18-08-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 07:21 IST
North Korea plans to convene a key meeting of the ruling party on Wednesday and discuss economic and military issues amid international sanctions and recent flood damage, state media said. The ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo will gather for its sixth plenary meeting to decide on the issues of "crucial significance in developing the Korean revolution and increasing the fighting efficiency of the party," the official KCNA news agency said on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as the isolated country is struggling to contain the coronavirus and cope with flood damage after weeks of heavy rain that hit the Korean peninsula. Last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to make a "frontal breakthrough" in the country's campaign to build a self reliant economy in the face of tightening sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear and missile programmes.

