Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to announce results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' on August 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' on August 20. This is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:35 IST
PM Modi to announce results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' on August 20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' on August 20. This is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. A total of 129 awards will be handed over to the top-performing cities and states in the programme, titled "Swachh Mahotsav".

The Prime Minister will also be interacting with select beneficiaries, swachhagrahis, and SafaiKarmis under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), from different parts of the country through video conference, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) He shall launch the Swachh Survekshan 2020 results dashboard on the occasion, it added.

Swachh Survekshan 2020 is the world's largest cleanliness survey which ranked a total of 4,242 cities, 62 Cantonment Boards, and 92 Ganga Towns and saw unprecedented participation of 1.87 crore citizens. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India.

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities. MoHUA had conducted Swachh Survekshan 2016 survey for rating 73 major cities in January 2016, followed by Swachh Survekshan 2017 conducted in January-February 2017 for ranking 434 cities. Swachh Survekshan 2018, which, ranked 4,203 cities followed by SS 2019 which not only covered 4,237 cities but was also the first-of-its-kind completely digital survey completed in a record time of 28 days.

In Swachh Survekshan 2020, in order to ensure continuous assessment and sustainability of on-ground performance of cities, the Government had also introduced Swachh Survekshan League, a quarterly cleanliness assessment of cities and towns conducted across three quarters, with 25 per cent weightage integrated into the final Swachh Survekshan results for this year. Swachh Survekshan has caught the imagination of citizens and stakeholders alike and the increasing participation from citizens with every passing year is testimony to the way in which common citizenry has taken complete ownership of the Swachhata of its cities, PMO stated.

Swachh Survekshan has today made 'Swachhata' a thing of motivation and pride - something to look forward to and aspire for. While Mysuru had won the award for the Cleanest City of India in the first edition of the survey, Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019). The results to be announced on 20 August 2020 will bring the curtains down on the much-anticipated results for the 2020 edition which were delayed owing to the current COVID pandemic. Another feature of the event will be the bringing together and felicitation of MoHUA'spartner organisations in the SBM-U journey, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Google, etc.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C), MoHUA Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA will be participating in the event along with various Mayors, State Mission Directors, Municipal Commissioners and other stakeholders in the area of urban sanitation and waste management. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

IPS officer Rakesh Asthana takes charge as new BSF DG

IPS officer Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday took charge as the new Director General DG of the Border Security Force that guards Indias fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh. A 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer of Gujarat cadre, Asthana 59 wa...

England axes health agency criticised for COVID-19 response

England will scrap the government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies after the country has suffered the highest death rate in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic.Public Health England, a cornerstone of the state...

Airborne viruses may spread on dust, non-respiratory particles: Study

Influenza viruses can spread through the air on dust, fibres and other microscopic particles, and not just expiratory droplets, according to a study published on Tuesday that has implications for the novel coronavirus transmission. Its real...

Rani Rampal recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Indian womens hockey team skipper Rani Rampal has been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Earlier in the day, Indias star batsman Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra and 2016 Paralympic gol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020