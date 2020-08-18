Naval Commanders' Conference to discuss operational readiness, tri-service synergy

The Naval Commanders' Conference will begin here on Wednesday to review major operational, logistics and administrative activities and discuss ways to optimise tri-service synergy. The conference assumes greater significance in the backdrop of border tensions with China and unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19.

The commanders would also undertake deliberations upon the larger security imperatives in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first Naval Commanders' Conference since the institution of Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

"The conference would discuss upon the ways to optimise joint planning structures, tri-service synergy, and operational readiness as also functional reorganisation within the Indian Navy to improve efficiency," a Defence Ministry release said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the naval commanders on the opening day and interact with them.

The release said the Chief of the Naval Staff and Commanders-in-Chief will review major operational, materiel, logistics, HR, training and administrative activities undertaken during the year and deliberate upon the course to be steered in the future. They commanders will discuss conduct of operations, sustenance and maintenance of assets, procurement issues, infrastructure development, human resource management within the ambit of the new normal established by COVID-19.

The naval commanders will also interact with other senior government officials during the three-day conference. "In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), the commanders would also undertake deliberations upon the larger security imperatives in the Indo-Pacific," the release said. (ANI)