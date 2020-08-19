Gandhi wrong in saying centre didn't extend NFSA beneficiary list: Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government did not extend the list of National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries is incorrect. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that the Modi govt did not expand the list of NFSA beneficiaries is beyond facts. The UPA govt, while passing NFSA Act in 2013, provided for an extension of list of beneficiaries every 10 years, which is proposed after 2021 census," Paswan tweeted in Hindi.

He further said, "While realising the needs of the poor in this COVID-19 crisis, under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package, our government has made arrangements for 2 months of free food grains for 8 crore migrant labourers and the needy who do not have any ration cards." Citing a media report on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government had to extend the list of NFSA beneficiaries which it has not done.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Modi govt had to extend the list of NFSA beneficiaries, but the government did not do that. The people did not get ration rightfully belonging to them and this problem has now taken a shape of a tragedy." (ANI)