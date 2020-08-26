Left Menu
Development News Edition

Displaced Yemenis suffer as aid shortfall closes clinics

His salary, while he was still paid, was around $180 a month. Across Yemen health, sanitation and nutrition services that keep millions from starvation and disease are gradually closing amid an acute funding shortage for the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:30 IST
Displaced Yemenis suffer as aid shortfall closes clinics

Ahmed Mansour and his colleagues worked eight months without pay in a health centre in a Yemeni displacement camp out of concern for their patients. But this month they closed its doors. "Enough is enough now, we can't go on," said administrative worker Mansour, who financially supports his and his deceased brother's family. His salary, while he was still paid, was around $180 a month.

Across Yemen health, sanitation and nutrition services that keep millions from starvation and disease are gradually closing amid an acute funding shortage for the world's largest humanitarian crisis. The United Nations said last week 12 of its 38 major programmes have shut or scaled down, and between August and September 20 programmes face further reductions or closure.

In the Mahraba displacement camp in Hajjah province, resident Fatehia Jaber keeps going back to check if their local clinic, a tent printed with the logo of U.N. children agency UNICEF, has re-opened. "My son is sick, short of breath ... We live in an unstable situation and want a working hospital," Jaber said from her temporary home.

Yemen's economy and health system has been devastated by five years of war. Many healthcare workers, and other public servants, have not been paid for up to three years. Aid agencies try to keep critical services ticking over with small incentive payments to staff, but that leg of support is now crumbling as funds run dry.

In a snapshot of what is happening across Yemen, four clinics supported by UNICEF and other partners with around 119 staff in displacement camps in Hajjah, one of the poorest parts of Yemen, have temporarily closed. "Support from humanitarian agencies for critical services like health and nutrition has been gradually reducing due to lack of funding," UNICEF's Yemen representative Sherin Varkey said.

UNICEF lacks 64% of its total humanitarian funding needs, Varkey said. Yemen's aid response is so poorly funded this year due to competing demands such as the coronavirus pandemic, and longstanding donor concerns about local authorities' interference in aid distribution.

"Yemen is still among the worst contexts to work in: we have restrictions, interference, bombing and the global pandemic. But in Yemen the number one problem now is funding," Norwegian Refugee Council head Jan Egeland told Reuters. Five years of war have killed more than 100,000 people, and left 80% of the population reliant on aid and millions on the brink of famine.

"Children are sick. Pregnant women are sick ... What did we do to deserve this?" said camp resident Yahya Shamsan.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch Kiran, a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode. The helpline 1800-599-001...

FOREX-Dollar, euro trade cautiously ahead of key Fed speech

The dollar and the euro traded cautiously on Wednesday as investors refrained from taking risky bets a day ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.Amid growing speculation Powell could unveil a softer policy stance t...

Ex-U.S. ambassador quits Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

The former U.S. ambassador to Singapore said he had resigned from the board of a firm in the city-state linked to a group bidding for English soccer club Newcastle United citing recent revelations about the group. Kirk Wagar said he had qui...

CPL 2020: Afghanistan cricketers could miss playoffs

Six Afghanistan cricketers including Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi could miss the final week of the Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020. The players might fly back home to play Afghanistans domestic T20 competition Shpageez...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020