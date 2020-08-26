SC to resume hearing on plea against Central Vista project on Aug 28

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted the petition, challenging the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project in the Lutyen's zone, for further hearing on August 28 as the arguments in the matter today remained inconclusive. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, posted the petition filed by Rajeev Suri challenging the redevelopment of Central Vista, for further hearing to August 28.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioner, argued before the apex court that to he had challenged the notifications before the Delhi High Court that without a meeting of the authority the notification was issued. A lot of the documentation has been put before the Supreme Court also in this regard and issue, Hegde said.

"My objection is not what the government wants to do. My objection is that the manner in which things have been done. The Committees and Administrative authorities and others have been circumvented," Hegde submitted. Hegde said that for so many Indians, there is so much living heritage which is in that area. "If it is to be changed in any manner for better or for worse, in my opinion, there has to be an effective public hearing for that," he added.

"The procedure must be followed," Hegde submitted before the top court. Hegde also questioned the way that the "public hearing consideration of objections was not done in the case, raised some sort of doubt in the case". The top court asked, "What are the provisions? Is the public hearing mandatory?" (ANI)