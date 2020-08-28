Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. expected to reduce troops in Iraq by a third to about 3,500 -official

The United States is expected to reduce its troops presence in Iraq by about a third in the coming months, a U.S. official said on Friday, a move that had been expected after President Donald Trump's administration committed to a reduction recently.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:32 IST
U.S. expected to reduce troops in Iraq by a third to about 3,500 -official
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States is expected to reduce its troops presence in Iraq by about a third in the coming months, a U.S. official said on Friday, a move that had been expected after President Donald Trump's administration committed to a reduction recently. The United States has around 5,200 troops that were deployed in Iraq to fight the Islamic State militant group. Officials in the U.S.-led coalition say Iraqi forces are now mostly able to handle the remnants of Islamic State on their own.

The United States and Iraq in June affirmed their commitment to the reduction of U.S. troops in the country in coming months, with no plans by Washington to maintain permanent bases or a permanent military presence. In 2016 Trump campaigned on ending America's "endless wars," but U.S. troops remain in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, albeit in smaller numbers.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States would go down to about 3,500 troops in Iraq in the next two to three months. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This month during a meeting with the Iraqi prime minister, President Donald Trump redoubled his promise to withdraw the U.S. troops still in Iraq. Trump's meeting with the Iraqi leader came amid a new spike in tensions between Washington and Tehran after Washington said it would seek to reinstate all previously suspended U.S. sanctions on Iran at the United Nations.

Iraq's parliament had voted earlier this year for the departure of foreign troops from Iraq, and the United States and other coalition troops have been leaving as part of a drawdown. The numbers of troops to be withdrawn was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International reaction to resignation of Japan's PM Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving premier, said on Friday he is resigning due to health reasons.Here is what some international leaders and businesspeople are saying about Abe BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNS...

Situation won't change till the system is changed: Anna Hazare tells Delhi BJP president

On Delhi BJP president Adesh Guptas request to join the partys mass movement against the AAP government, social activist Anna Hazare said on Friday that there will no change till the system is changed so it wont matter even he comes to Delh...

Namibia opens airports and schools but extends overnight curfew

Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and onsite alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob announced Friday, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue...

Republican senator, swarmed by protesters after Trump speech, calls for FBI probe

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Friday called on the FBI to investigate a crowd of protesters that swarmed him as he departed the White House after listening to U.S. President Donald Trump accept his partys nomination for re-election. Paul ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020