Maharashtra Police reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

A total of 161 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19, while one succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, according to a statement from the Maharashtra Police. The state police have reported a total of 14,953 total cases, including 2,800 active cases and 11,999 recoveries.

So far, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 154 police personnel in the state. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,85,467 active cases.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.

The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities. (ANI)