Do gaj ki doori, mask zaroori: PM Modi reiterates social distancing mantra to combat COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated the need to maintain social distancing and wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "We can safeguarding our health by observing, "Do Gaj ki Doori, Mask Zaroori", following social distancing norms and ensuring to wear masks will help us defeat coronavirus. I urge you to follow these guidelines and I pray for your good health. Stay healthy and stay happy," said the Prime Minister during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme.

Earlier on June 26, Prime Minister Modi said that till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID-19, all have to maintain 'do gaj ki doori' (two yards distance) and wear face masks. India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated. The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 63,498 fatalities. (ANI)