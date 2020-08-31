Nainital HC posts hearing on plea by woman who accused BJP MLA of sexual harassment

The Nainital High Court on Monday posted the hearing in a plea filed by a woman alleging sexual harassment by BJP MLA Mahesh Negi. A single bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani asked for details of WhatsApp conversation between the two people and posted the hearing in the matter for Tuesday.

The woman filed the petition stating that the police has not lodged her FIR under pressure from MLA. The woman had alleged that the BJP MLA Negi from Uttarakhand had sexually exploited her for two years and demanded that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA.

On the complaint of Negi's wife, an FIR was also registered against the woman under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 389 (putting a person in fear of accusation of offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The petitioner has also appealed the High Court to quash the case. (ANI)