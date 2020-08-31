Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telecom: SC to pronounce verdict on Tuesday on AGR-related issue

Later, the top court on August 24 was informed by the DoT that all liabilities including AGR-related dues should be cleared by telecom firms prior to spectrum trading as per the guidelines. After hearing arguments, it had then reserved the verdict on the point as to whether spectrum can be sold by the telecom companies facing proceedings under the IBC and other related issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:06 IST
Telecom: SC to pronounce verdict on Tuesday on AGR-related issue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on issues including the timeline for staggered payment of Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues which run into about Rs 1.6 lakh crore by telecom companies. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra is also all set to deliver the verdict on the point as to whether spectrum can be sold by the telecom companies facing proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and how the AGR related dues can be recovered from them.

The top court had in October 2019 delivered the verdict on the AGR issue for calculating government dues of telecom companies, such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices, as licence fee and spectrum usage charges. Later, the Department of Telecom had in March this year moved a plea seeking permission for staggered payment in a time period of nearly 20 years for the telecom companies.

The bench, which also comprised justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, had reserved the verdict on July 20 on the aspect of granting timeline to telcos for staggered payment of AGR- related dues by saying that it will not hear "even for a second" the arguments on reassessment or re-calculation of the AGR. Prior to this, it had asked the telecom companies to file their books of accounts for last ten year and give a reasonable time frame for paying the AGR dues and later got miffed when some senior lawyers started disputing the dues being calculated by the DoT.

It had said that the period of 15-20 years sought by some of the telecom companies was not reasonable and had asked the Centre as to how it would secure the payment of dues by them. Later, the top court on August 24 was informed by the DoT that all liabilities including AGR-related dues should be cleared by telecom firms prior to spectrum trading as per the guidelines.

After hearing arguments, it had then reserved the verdict on the point as to whether spectrum can be sold by the telecom companies facing proceedings under the IBC and other related issues. The DoT had further told the top court that it can seek to recover dues from sellers and buyers of spectrum, jointly or individually.

The DoT had said that assessment of dues is under process and once the Supreme Court clarifies the legal position on spectrum sharing, it will move to recover the outstanding amounts from the telecom firms. The DoT had said that no demand has been raised against Reliance Jio and Airtel for part dues of Reliance Communications (RCom) and Videocon respectively.

The top court will also give its finding on payment of dues, if any, on Jio and Airtel which have spectrum sharing pacts with RCom, Aircel and Videocon respectively. On August 21, the top court had directed the DoT to apprise it the basis of spectrum sharing done by telecom companies and how much is the liability of the sharers.

The top court asked the DoT secretary to file a specific affidavit apprising it about who was using the spectrum from the date of grant of license and from which date the respective sharing of spectrum has taken place. It had asked the DoT what was the amount paid by Reliance Jio for using 23 per cent of Reliance Communication (RCom's) spectrum. On August 20, the top court had expressed concern over non-payment of the AGR related dues by the telecom companies which are under insolvency saying "without paying for the horse, telcos are taking a ride".

On August 14, the top court had sought the details of spectrum sharing pact between RComm and Reliance Jio and said as to why the company using the spectrum of the other firm cannot be asked to pay the AGR related dues to the government. The Centre had earlier told the top court there was a difference of opinion between two of its ministers (DOT and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs) on the issue of sale of spectrum during insolvency proceedings.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

India aims to achieve 100 MT coal gasification target by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that India is aiming to achieve for 100 million tonnes MT coal gasification by 2030 with investments worth over Rs 4 lakh crore. Joshi was addressing a webinar in New Delhi on Co...

US STOCKS-Wall St mixed as S&P 500 heads for best August since 1984

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Monday as bets on a rebound in economic activity due to prolonged central bank support put the index on course for its best August in more than three decades. The Federal Reserves commitment to tolera...

U.S. appeals court denies House bid to enforce subpoena to ex-White House lawyer McGahn

A U.S. appeals court on Monday ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a Democratic-led House of Representatives panel seeking to enforce a subpoena issued to former White House Counsel Donald McGahn. The ruling by the U.S. Court of App...

UNESCO to conduct workshop in strategic planning and entrepreneurship in Tanzania

UNESCO Office in Dar es Salaam, under its Empowering Local Radios with ICTs for the Promotion of Rural Citizens Participation in Democratic Discourse and Development project will conduct a five days capacity-building workshop in Strategic P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020