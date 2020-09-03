Parliamentary panel on IT to continue discussion with Facebook representatives

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology met for three-and-a-half-hours on Wednesday and agreed to resume its discussion later including with representatives of Facebook. "In response to overwhelming media interest in the meeting of the Parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology that just adjourned, this is all I can say: we met for some three and a half hours and unanimously agreed to resume the discussion later, incl w/ reps of Facebook," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in a tweet.

Tharoor heads the parliamentary panel on IT. Sources said that Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan appeared before the panel on Wednesday. There has been a political slugfest related to some earlier decisions of the India team of the social media company.

The panel had on August 20 summoned representatives of Facebook on September 2 to hear their views on prevention of misuse of social media platforms. The committee headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had also summoned representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. (ANI)