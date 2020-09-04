Fill post of state CIC within four weeks: HC to UP govt
The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill the post of state Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) within four weeks. The high court noted that the post was lying vacant since February.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:56 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill the post of state Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) within four weeks. A bench of justices P K Jaiswal and D K Singh passed the order on a petition moved by Nutan Thakur, an activist.
Citing a Supreme Court ruling, the petitioner said that the state was not making serious endeavours to fill the post. The high court noted that the post was lying vacant since February. The Lucknow bench of the high court cautioned that if the post was not filled within the stipulated time, the chief secretary would have to file his personal affidavit explaining the delay in filling the post.
