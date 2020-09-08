Maha: Guv's staff donate plasma, blood for COVID-19 patients

Over 140 persons, including staff and officers of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's office, on Tuesday donated their plasma and blood at Raj Bhavan here to help COVID-19 patients, an official said. As per a release issued by the Governor's office, Sir JJ Group of Hospitals organised a donation camp, in which employees of the Raj Bhavan, including those who had recovered from coronavirus, and their family members participated.

Staff and officers of Raj Bhavan who had recovered from coronavirus in the recent weeks turned "Covid warriors" by lining up for blood and plasma donation at the camp, the official communication stated. Referring to the fear surrounding the pandemic, Koshyari urged people not to be fearful, but to be careful while facing the challenge.