Congress to hold round table in view of increasing attacks on weaker sections in Andhra

The Congress party will be holding a round table meeting with the leaders of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), on September 11th in view of increasing attacks on the reserved sections of the society, informed Dr Gangadhar, party Vice President. Gangadhar expressed his concern over the attacks and said that they have become a common practice in the state. He added that the issues have now become a political problem in the state.

While speaking to ANI, Gangadhar said that "Attacks are taking place not only on SCs and STs, but on other weaker sections also, and this has now become a political problem. In fact, the SC, ST commission should have been constituted by now, and since it has not been set up, such attacks occur." "Congress is going to hold a round table meeting on 11th September. What we observed is that such incidents are recurring as there is no response when one incident happens," he added.

Congress SC cell president Vinay Kumar also alleged that attacks on SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities have become a "daily routine" in the state, following which Congress has prepared a plan. "The state government has failed to implement the act to protect SCs and STs. Cases are being filed but the culprits are not punished. Meanwhile, the government is taking back the lands given to the poor in the name of housing sites. On these issues, Congress will be organising a round table meeting," he said.

Meanwhile, opposition parties of Andhra Pradesh are also expressing concern over incidents of attacks and blaming the YSRCP government for them. Protests are also being held across the state related to the attacks. (ANI)