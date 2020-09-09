Left Menu
Man travelling to see Trump admits to assaulting agents

“One sure fire way not to see the President of the United States is to brandish a weapon and threaten the safety of local and federal officials,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said. Wills faces up to 20 years in prison.

09-09-2020
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A Washington state man who said he was travelling to see President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to assaulting two Secret Service special agents in West Virginia. Joshua Wills, 31, of Bremerton, Washington, admitted in federal court that he intended to drive to Washington, D.C., to meet the president. The Secret Service started investigating Wills after receiving reports he had a dangerous weapon on his trip, prosecutors said in a news release.

Wills was arrested in October 2018 after a standoff at a campground in which he raised a 3-foot-long (1-meter-long) sword. A St. Albans police officer disabled Wills with a beanbag gun, the statement said. "One sure fire way not to see the President of the United States is to brandish a weapon and threaten the safety of local and federal officials," U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.

Wills faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing was set for November 9..

