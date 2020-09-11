UAE congratulates Bahrain and Israel on normalisation -foreign ministry

UAE congratulates Bahrain and Israel on normalisation -foreign ministryReuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:23 IST
The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry congratulated Bahrain and Israel on their decision to establish full diplomatic relations, ministry spokeswoman Hend al-Otaiba said on Twitter on Friday.
The move will contribute to regional stability and prosperity, the statement said. Bahrain on Friday became the second Gulf country after the UAE to strike an agreement to normalize relations with Israel.
