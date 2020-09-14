UP CM meets state officials over 'Ease of Doing Business'
Uttar Pradesh has achieved the second spot in 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking.
According to the report, Andhra Pradesh retained the first position while Uttar Pradesh stood at the second position, replacing Telangana, which slipped to third place from the second in 2018. (ANI)
