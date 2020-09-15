E commerce firm Pumpkat bats for observing PM's birthday as 'World Startup Day'

Left Menu
Bhatia added: "If we talk about startups, Modi can be given the sobriquet of 'Startup Prime Minister of India', as under his governance, India became the third-largest start-up in the world's ecosystem with more than 31 unicorns from the nation." Pumpkart has in the past attracted the attention of Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai because of its model to sell water pumps online, he said adding that Pumpkart also held the distinction of being the first start-up to represent India at the United Nations.

E-commerce company Pumpkat on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming birthday on September 17 should be observed as the 'World Startup Day' by the online firms across the country. Pumpkart founder K S Bhatia appealed to all Indian start-ups to celebrate Modi's 70th birthday as the 'World Startup Day'.

"Modi has given us the World Yoga Day and now it is time for the entire start-up community to observe the 'World Startup Day' on the PM's 70th birthday due to his immense contribution to the growth of the start-up scene in the country," he said here.  Bhatia added: "If we talk about startups, Modi can be given the sobriquet of 'Startup Prime Minister of India', as under his governance, India became the third-largest start-up in the world's ecosystem with more than 31 unicorns from the nation." Pumpkart has in the past attracted the attention of Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai because of its model to sell water pumps online, he said adding that Pumpkart also held the distinction of being the first start-up to represent India at the United Nations. Modi is the first PM who supported startups in India by creating platforms like Startup India, Digital India, Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, which have become instrumental for spawning of the start-up culture, he said.

Bhatia said the Union government's vision is of establishing more than 200 unicorns by 2030. Start-ups need a boost to tackle the problem of replacing imports from global manufacturing hubs and this can contribute positively to a self-sufficient Indian manufacturing sector, he added..

