Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 200 cases against lawmakers under special laws pending in different states: SC told

He suggested that the High Court reports will also include mechanism for expeditious trial of criminal cases against MPs/ MLAs under special statutes including PCA, PMLA, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, (POCSO), Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Companies Act, 2013, Negotiable Instrument Act.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:46 IST
Over 200 cases against lawmakers under special laws pending in different states: SC told

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI)More than 200 cases are pending against lawmakers under special laws such as the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 in different states, the Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday. The apex court was also told that over a dozen cases are also pending against Members of Parliament or Members of Legislative Assembly (both former and sitting) for offences under the Income Tax Act, Companies Act, Prevention of Arms Act, Excise Act and NDPS Act. “The reports submitted to the High Courts’ pursuant to orders dated March 5, 2020 and September 10, 2020 show that 175 cases are pending under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and 14 cases are pending under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002,” senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who has been appointed as amicus curiae told the top court. The report, compiled by Hansaria in assistance with lawyer Sneha Kalita, said that the analysis of cases pending also show that there is no uniformity as to the setting up of Special Courts for MPs/MLAs throughout the country. On September 10, the top court had asked the High Courts to give details through e-mails by September 12 about the other pending criminal cases against politicians under special laws such as the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Black Money law. “In the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal there is one Special Court for all cases against MPs/MLAs. In the State of Telangana apart from Special Court for MPs/MLAs cases are also pending before Special Court, CBI. In all other States, these cases are pending in respective jurisdictional courts,” the report said. It said that there is also no clarity as to the courts which are trying offences under PCA and referred to the examples of Madhya Pradesh (21 cases pending) and Karnataka (20 cases pending) where all these special statute cases are pending before a Special Judge (MP/ MLA) at Bhopal and Bangaluru respectively. The report which gave the data of pending cases state-wise said that in Telangana, these cases are before Special Judge, CBI at Hyderabad while in Delhi, cases under PCA registered by both Delhi Police and CBI are before the Special Court (MP/MLA). Hansaria suggested that each High Court may be directed to assign/allocate criminal cases involving former and sitting legislators to one judicial officer in each district both for Sessions Courts and Magisterial Courts as Special Court MP/MLA.   “The High Courts may be directed to prepare a blueprint for expeditious disposal of the cases not later than 1 year for conclusion of trial. Chief Justice of each High Court may be requested to personally look into the matter and submit an action plan within such time as this Court may deem fit and proper,” his report said. He suggested that the High Court reports will also include mechanism for expeditious trial of criminal cases against MPs/ MLAs under special statutes including PCA, PMLA, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, (POCSO), Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Companies Act, 2013, Negotiable Instrument Act. Hansaria suggested that the High Courts would designate a judicial officer for all such cases, who shall try these cases on priority basis and the judicial officer can be allotted other work depending on the workload, number and nature of criminal cases against MPs/ MLAs.   “The judicial officer so designated shall have continuity of tenure for a minimum period of two years,” he said in his report. The senior lawyer said that cases involving sitting legislators be given priority over former legislators and no adjournment shall be granted except in rare and exceptional circumstances on a written application stating the ground of adjournment and for reasons to be recorded. He suggested several other measures for speedy trial of cases against the lawmakers including appointment of nodal prosecution officer and public prosecutor in each district. On September 10, the top court had termed as "shocking" the fact that a trial court in Punjab framed charges against a politician in a criminal case of 1983 after the lapse of 36 years and said that it was the duty of the prosecution to conduct trials “expeditiously”. The Punjab case was related to the murder of Dr Sudarshan Kumar Trehan in 1983. Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Virsa Singh Voltoha was named as accused in the confession of a co-accused.   The top court was earlier told that the politicians are facing criminal trials in 4,442 cases across the nation and out of these, sitting MPs and MLAs are undertrials in as many as 2,556 such matters, sought further information from all high courts about other pending cases against sitting and former lawmakers. It had said that after perusing the details about the pendency of cases against the former and serving MLAs and MPs and may pass directions to the Chief Justices of the High Courts about their fast-tracking on September 16.   The plea filed by advocate Ashiwini Upadhyay has also sought a direction to the Centre to take appropriate steps to debar the person convicted for the offences specified under some provisions of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) from contesting “MLA or MP election, forming a political party or becoming office bearer of political party”.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian TV host's comments on hijab spark debate, probe by media watchdog

An Egyptian TV presenter is being investigated by the countrys media watchdog after she said women who wore the hijab were 100,000-times better than those who shunned the traditional headscarf, sparking a fierce online debate.Womens dress i...

Gujarat approves letter of intent for world's first CNG terminal at Bhavnagar

The Gujarat government on Tuesday approved a letter of intent LOI for the worlds first Compressed Natural Gas CNG terminal at Bhavnagar port with a proposed investment of Rs 1,900 crore, an official statement said. The LOI was approved by C...

US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by world trade body

The World Trade Organization said Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on Chinese goods totaling more than 200 billion are illegal under the rules of the global trade body. The decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body ...

Andhra government initiates ACB inquiry in Amaravati issue

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday said that the cabinet sub-committee and experts committee have scrutinised insider trading in Amaravati during the TDP regime and initiated an ACB inquiry into the matter. It is pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020