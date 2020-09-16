Left Menu
Guj to launch schemes on PM's birthday; Shah to attend event

These schemes and projects will be remotely launched by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Gandhinagar through video-conference facility in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah would virtually attend the event from Delhi.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:01 IST
The Gujarat government announced that a number of pro-people schemes and development projects in the state would be launched on Thursday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday. These schemes and projects will be remotely launched by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Gandhinagar through video-conference facility in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would virtually attend the event from Delhi. He is scheduled to attend the e-bhoomi pujan ceremony of 247 water supply project for Gandhinagar to be held at 11 am, it added. State ministers, MLAs and other leaders will attend this event from 70 different places in all the 33 districts across the state, the release said.

The CM would first launch a scheme wherein farmers would be encouraged to opt for cow-based organic farming, for which the government would provide monthly assistance of Rs 900 to farmers. He would also launch another scheme of providing kits to farmers to make Jivamrut, a natural fertiliser.

Later, the CM and the Deputy CM would launch a water supply project for 205 villages of Narmada and Tapi districts, it added. On the occasion, both the leaders would perform e- bhoomi pujan of project to provide 247 drinking water to the residents of Gandhinagar, the release said.

Other schemes which would be launched tomorrow include a scheme to provide loans worth Rs 1,000 crore to 10 lakh women to start their own business. Ten MoUs related to the Climate Change Department would be signed, the statement added.

