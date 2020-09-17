We will protest against agriculture bills in Parliament: SAD leader

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Balwinder Bhunder on Thursday said that they will protest against the newly introduced agriculture bills in Parliament, adding that though they have an alliance with BJP, they do not have to agree on every issue. "We will protest against agriculture bills in both the houses of Parliament. We are an independent party, the alliance does not mean that we have to agree with whatever they (BJP) say," Bhunder told ANI.

"They have their own agenda, we have ours," he added. The statement comes amid farmer protests in Punjab and Haryana against the agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

The three bills to replace the ordinances were introduced in the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed on Tuesday. The President had earlier promulgated Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. (ANI)