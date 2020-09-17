US envoy leading second recent high-level visit to Taiwan

Left Menu
Craft said her lunch with James K J Lee, director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, was the first meeting between a top Taiwan official and a United States ambassador to the United Nations since 1971, when the China seat at the UN was passed from Taipei to Beijing. “I'm looking to do the right thing by my president, and I feel that he has sought to strengthen and deepen this bilateral relationship with Taiwan and I want to continue that on behalf of the administration,” she told The Associated Press.

A senior US State Department official is arriving in Taiwan on Thursday for a three-day visit, prompting a threat of possible retaliation from China. US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach is to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior officials, the island's foreign ministry said on Thursday. Krach, who holds the portfolio for economic growth, energy and the environment, is the highest-level official from the State Department to visit the island in decades.

His visit follows a high-profile visit in August by US Health Secretary Alex Azar, who was the highest-level US Cabinet official to visit since the break in formal ties between the US and Taiwan in 1979, when the US switched relations to Beijing. However, the US has maintained unofficial ties with Taiwan since the official diplomatic break and is the island's most important ally and provider of defence equipment.

Ahead of Krach's arrival, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, had lunch Wednesday with Taiwan's top official in New York, a meeting she called historic and a further step in the Trump administration's campaign to strengthen relations with the self-governing island that China claims is part of its territory. Craft said her lunch with James K J Lee, director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, was the first meeting between a top Taiwan official and a United States ambassador to the United Nations since 1971, when the China seat at the UN was passed from Taipei to Beijing.

“I'm looking to do the right thing by my president, and I feel that he has sought to strengthen and deepen this bilateral relationship with Taiwan and I want to continue that on behalf of the administration,” she told The Associated Press. In Taiwan, Krach is to attend a banquet hosted by Tsai on Friday and hold discussions on the creation of a new economic and commercial dialogue, according to Taiwan's de facto ambassador in the US, Hsiao Bi-khim. He will also attend a memorial service for former President Lee Teng-hui, who led the island's transition to democracy and died at age 97 in July.

Krach's visit and Craft's lunch with Lee are certain to exacerbate mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic, trade, technology, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. China condemned the visit on Thursday and warned it could retaliate. It opposes all official interactions between other countries and the island.

At a daily briefing on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Krach's visit violates US commitments to China and “bolsters the separatist forces of Taiwan independence and undermines China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” adding that Beijing had “lodged solemn complaints” with Washington over the matter. “We urge the US to fully recognise the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue ... immediately stop official exchanges and actions of improving substantive relations with Taiwan, and handle Taiwan-related issues cautiously,” Wang said. “China will make necessary responses in accordance with the development of the situation.”

