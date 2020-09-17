Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU diplomacy on Turkey runs aground ahead of summit, envoys say

A Turkish Cypriot state in north Cyprus is recognised only by Ankara. BELARUS DELAY The issue, fast becoming the bloc's most intractable conflict, also highlights what European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen complained of on Wednesday, namely that all foreign policy decisions must be agreed by all governments.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:28 IST
EU diplomacy on Turkey runs aground ahead of summit, envoys say
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

European Union diplomacy to resolve a dispute with Turkey in the Mediterranean has become bogged down in competing initiatives a week before a summit meant to show Ankara a united front, according to EU member state envoys. The impasse, which EU envoys were unable to break at a meeting on Wednesday, is holding up unrelated sanctions against Belarus and underscores the paralysis in foreign policy that the EU's chief executive berated publicly in a speech on Wednesday.

"It's an extremely difficult issue," one senior member state diplomat said. "It is probably the single most worrying issue for the EU in the coming days." Turkey, an EU candidate country and NATO member, has alarmed the bloc by stepping up its gas exploration off Cyprus and claiming rights to waters also claimed by Greece and Cyprus.

The dispute has brought to a head a host of other tensions, from Turkey's involvement in Syria and Libya to what the EU says is growing authoritarianism under President Tayyip Erdogan. Gestures by Ankara this week to return an exploration ship to port have only served to complicate a unified EU response from all 27 governments.

"Turkey is trying to divide the member states," a second EU diplomat said, noting that Turkey had extended the operations of an energy drilling ship off Cyprus until mid-October. Turkey does not recognise Cyprus, an EU and euro zone member, which was split after a Turkish invasion in 1974 spurred by a coup engineered by the generals then ruling Greece. A Turkish Cypriot state in north Cyprus is recognised only by Ankara.

BELARUS DELAY The issue, fast becoming the bloc's most intractable conflict, also highlights what European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen complained of on Wednesday, namely that all foreign policy decisions must be agreed by all governments. Von der Leyen called for majority voting.

For the moment, Germany wants more time for talks with Turkey while France, Cyprus and Greece are demanding a punitive response to Turkish gas exploration in what the EU says are its territorial waters. Hungary worries about antagonising Turkey and jeopardising a 2016 migration agreement in which Ankara gives shelter to Syrian refugees in return for EU funds.

Others favour using "carrots" as well as "sticks", by offering Turkey deeper trade and visa links with the world's largest trading bloc to calm the situation. Meanwhile, Cyprus has asked for more time to consider separate sanctions on Belarus in support of a mass pro-democracy movement there, which other EU governments interpret as a way of pressing for similar punitive measures against Turkey.

"It's fundamentally wrong to be linking Turkey and Belarus sanctions," said a third EU diplomat. "Cyprus seems to be saying it will only approve Belarus the moment Turkey is done simultaneously. But that kills the idea of a swift EU reaction to the Belarus repressions." Cyprus denies linking the two issues.

EU foreign ministers will try to find a way through at their regular meeting on Monday. But diplomats say a solution will need the summit, looking to the bloc's most powerful leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, to find a way forward next Thursday or Friday.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Central Crime Branch summons ex-Mayor in connection with Bengaluru violence again

The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the violent incidents in the city in August during which Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthys house was torched, has once again summoned the former Congress Mayor and sitting corporator R Sampa...

Saudi-led coalition says intercepts drone, Houthis say Abha airport hit

A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched towards the kingdom, as Yemens Houthi group said it had hit a target at Saudi Arabias Abha airport.In a statement publishe...

Cycling-Kwiatkowski wins Tour de France 18th stage, Roglic retains yellow

Michal Kwiatkowski, the unsung hero of Team SkyIneos during their dominant years, claimed his maiden Tour de France victory when he won the 18th stage from a breakaway duo with team mate Richard Carapaz on Thursday.Carapaz, who took the lea...

Lebanese PM-designate to hold more talks in faltering bid to appoint cabinet

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Thursday he would give more time for talks on forming a new government, after faltering efforts so far have raised doubts about prospects for a French push to lift the country out of c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020