U.S. House Democrats to file measure funding gov't through Dec 11

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to file a stopgap funding measure that would avoid a government shutdown and keep federal agencies operating through Dec. 11, according to a House Democratic aide. The measure, known formally as a continuing resolution or CR, is expected to be taken up by the Democratic-led House and the Republican-led Senate next week. Word of the CR emerged after weeks of negotiations between Democrats and Republicans. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 01:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to file a stopgap funding measure that would avoid a government shutdown and keep federal agencies operating through Dec. 11, according to a House Democratic aide.

The measure, known formally as a continuing resolution or CR, is expected to be taken up by the Democratic-led House and the Republican-led Senate next week.

Word of the CR emerged after weeks of negotiations between Democrats and Republicans. Failure to adopt the measure would threaten a partial shutdown of the federal government. Current funding for U.S. agencies runs out after Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year.

