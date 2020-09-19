Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Japan PM Abe visits Yasukuni Shrine for war dead

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead on Saturday, his first visit since December 2013, after refraining from doing so for most of his term to avoid angering China and South Korea. Abe announced the visit on his official Twitter account along with a photo of himself at the shrine, just days after Yoshihide Suga succeeded him as Japan's leader.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 08:25 IST
Former Japan PM Abe visits Yasukuni Shrine for war dead

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead on Saturday, his first visit since December 2013, after refraining from doing so for most of his term to avoid angering China and South Korea.

Abe announced the visit on his official Twitter account along with a photo of himself at the shrine, just days after Yoshihide Suga succeeded him as Japan's leader. Japan's longest-serving leader announced his resignation in late August, citing health problems. The shrine is seen by Beijing and Seoul as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression because it honours 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal as well as war dead.

Abe had visited the shrine in person once during his last tenure as prime minister but regularly sent offerings via an aide on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two and during the shrine's spring and autumn festivals. His pilgrimage to the shrine in 2013 sparked outrage in South Korea and China and an expression of "disappointment" from the United States.

Suga, who was the chief government spokesman under Abe, was not among the Abe cabinet ministers who visited the shrine on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two on Aug. 15. Suga made a visit to the shrine in August 2011, according to a post on his official blog, well before becoming the Abe government's chief cabinet secretary in December 2012.

Washington and Tokyo have become close security allies in the decades since the war's end but its legacy has left scars in East Asia. Ties between Tokyo and Seoul have remained strained due to bitter memories of Japan's 1910-1945 colonisation of the Korean peninsula, including a dispute over compensation for Koreans forced to work on Japan's sites during wartime. Tokyo says the matter was settled by a 1965 treaty normalising bilateral relations.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ginsburg death ignites fierce U.S. Senate battle - and stirs Scalia's ghost

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death on Friday kicked off a monumental battle in Congress as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invited President Donald Trump to promptly nominate a replacement, ignoring pleas by Democr...

McConnell pledges quick vote on next justice; Biden says no

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election cast an immediate spotlight on the high court vacancy, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowing to bring to a vote whoever Pres...

Philippines' Duterte keeps one metre social distancing rule

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to retain the 1 metre three feet social distance requirement on public transport to reduce coronavirus infecions, rejecting moves to reduce it to 30 centimetres 12 inches, his spokesman said...

Golf-Thomas battles to stay in contention at Winged Foot

Justin Thomas said he was proud of the way he battled to stay in contention for a second major title after a late rally in the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday helped offset a disastrous start. Thomas, the overnight leader, was slow ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020