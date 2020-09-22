Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to hear PIL seeking online voting, asks petitioner to move representation before Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to allow online electronic voting and asked the petitioner to file a representation before the Government of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:56 IST
SC refuses to hear PIL seeking online voting, asks petitioner to move representation before Centre
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to allow online electronic voting and asked the petitioner to file a representation before the Government of India. A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice India (CJI) SA Bobde, asked the petitioner to file a representation before the Government of India for it to decide on the matter.

"We are not going into all this. We allow to withdraw the petition with liberty to file a representation," the bench said disposing of the plea. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner argued while being on mute. On this, the bench observed, "Look at your problems in arguing before us in video-conferencing. How can we ask a common man to vote electronically?"

The plea, filed by one Barun Biswas, sought directions to allow online electronic voting in elections. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

31-year-old trucker from Assam shot dead in Dimapur

A 31-year-old trucker was shot dead in Dimapur in Nagaland in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Jiten Gogoi, a resident of Dhemaji in Assam, was shot dead near the IMC Hall around 2.30 am, they said.Those behind the incident are yet ...

Good to play Mumbai Indians early in the tournament, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday said that it is good for his side that they will be playing against Mumbai Indians so early in the tournament. KKR will be playing their first match of the Indian Premier League IP...

Govt needs to cap MDR on debit card at 0.6% to promote digital transaction: Report

The government needs to cap the merchant discount rate on all types of debit and pre-paid cards at a lower rate of 0.6 per cent of the transaction value with a view to end distortions in the card payment ecosystem and promote digital transa...

Android 10 update rolled out for LG G8X ThinQ

LG has started rolling out the Android 10 update with LG UX 9.0 to the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India with other devices to shortly follow. The latest Android 10-based LG UX 9.0 update brings new intuitive control, improved visibility, po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020