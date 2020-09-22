Left Menu
Governor accuses Mamata govt of denying benefits of PM-Kisan scheme to state farmers

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of denying the benefit Rs 8,400 crores to 70 lakh farmers in the state by failing to participate in "PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:12 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of denying the benefit Rs 8,400 crores to 70 lakh farmers in the state by failing to participate in "PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi". In a series of tweets, the Governor said that every farmer in the state was denied Rs 12,000 that would have come to their bank accounts as the West Bengal government did not participate in the PM-Kisan scheme.

"Why deny benefit Rs 8,400 crores to 70 lac WB farmers by failure to participate in PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi! So far every farmer has lost Rs. 12,000 that would have come to his bank account. Urge CM -Crocodile Tears will not relieve the pain of farmers," he tweeted, He said that except for the West Bengal, farmers in the country have enormously benefited from the PM-Kisan scheme and so far more than Rs. 92,000 crores have been distributed.

"This palpable injustice to West Bengal farmers is poor politics and bad economics," tweeted Dhankar. He added that due to the inaction of the state government, West Bengal was denied the benefit of Rs 30,000 crores out of Rs. 3.5 lakh crores package by Central Government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to inactions, West Bengal farmers have been denied the benefit of Rs 30,000 crores out of Rs. 3.5 lakh crores package by Central Government during the COVID pandemic. Expect Chief Minister to reflect and take steps so that state farmers get the benefit of ongoing PM-KISAN," he tweeted. Along with his tweets, Dhankar also enclosed a letter that he wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to highlight the same point.

"There is no rationale to deny this benefit to our farmers as there is 100 per cent contribution from the Govt of India. State Government does not incur any financial burden or liability. State Government has only to impart details, which it has unfortunately not done, with no explicable premise or rational approach," he added in the letter. (ANI)

