Following are the foreign stories at 1700 hours

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 17:11 IST
FGN7 UN-INDIA-PAK Terrorism, clandestine nuclear trade Pak's 'only crowning glory' for 70 years: India at UN United Nations: The "only crowning glory" that Pakistan has to show to the world for the last seven decades is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism and clandestine nuclear trade, India said in a scathing response on Friday, slamming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's "incessant rant" and "venom" in the UN General Assembly. FGN20 UK-COURT-AMBANI Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle London: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has told a UK court that suggestions of his lavish tastes are speculative because his lifestyle is "very disciplined" as he gave evidence in a dispute involving a loan agreement with three Chinese banks.

FGN18 US-CHINA-JOURNALISTS US moves to restrict stay of Chinese journalists to 90 days Washington: The Trump Administration is seeking to restrict the stay of journalists from China in the US to just 90 days with the provision of another extension for a similar duration, according to a federal notification. FGN17 US-TRUMP-CHINA Would not forget the virus that came from China: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has vowed to end his country's reliance on China once and for all if voted to power, expressing disappointment that the post-coronavirus relationship with Beijing does not mean the "same" to him as he would not forget the virus that came from there.

FGN21 LANKA-EASTER-SUNDAY Maithripala Sirisena should take responsibility for Easter Sunday attack: Ex-police chief Colombo: Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena should take responsibility for the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that claimed the lives of over 250 people, ex-police chief Pujith Jayasundara has told a panel probing the attack, according to media reports. FGN6 US-ARSHA Spiritual guru of Vedic Ashram dies, mortal remains flown to India for last rites Washington: An eminent Hindu spiritual guru at a US-based ashram, imparting Vedic education for past several decades, has died with his body being flown back to India for the last rites, his followers said on Friday.

FGN2 US-SUPREME COURT Trump plans to nominate Judge Barrett to US Supreme Court: Reports Washington: US President Donald Trump plans to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the nine-member bench of the US Supreme Court to fill up the vacancy following the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg, multiple news reports said on Friday..

