Maha: 2 held with mephedrone, cannabis in Aurangabad
Two people from Mumbai were held in Aurangabad on Tuesday allegedly with mephedrone and cannabis, police said. Ashiq Quereshi and Nuruddin Sayyed, from Mumbai's Kurla and Bandra respectively, were held after a car was intercepted in Panchvati Chowk around noon, an official said. They have been charged under the NDPS Act, a Vedant Nagar police station official said. "We recovered 13 grams of mephedrone and 28 grams of cannabis," he said.PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:08 IST
