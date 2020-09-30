Raman Singh welcomes Babri case verdict, terms it 'historic'
Senior BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday hailed the acquittal of all 32 accused in the Babri masjid demolition case, calling the judgment as "historic". Ultimately the truth has won and we welcome this historic judgment," he added.PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:18 IST
Senior BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday hailed the acquittal of all 32 accused in the Babri masjid demolition case, calling the judgment as "historic". In a video message uploaded on Twitter, Singh said, "Today a historic judgment has been delivered." "The matter was sub-judice since the last 28 years and today the court, while giving its decision has clarified that all senior leaders, including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and others, who were then present on the stage (near the mosque) neither gave provocative speeches nor talked about razing any structure," he said.
"It was a natural reaction that led to demolition of that structure. Ultimately the truth has won and we welcome this historic judgment," he added. The special CBI court in Lucknow has acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, saying there was no conclusive proof against them.
The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992..
