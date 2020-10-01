Left Menu
US Senate's McConnell condemns white supremacists "in the strongest possible way"

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 00:19 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he condemns white supremacists in the "strongest possible way."

McConnell had been asked about President Donald Trump's deflection of an opportunity to condemn white supremacists during Tuesday's presidential debate.

"I want to associate myself with the remarks of Senator Tim Scott that he put out earlier today. I think he said it exactly correctly and that's exactly how I would express myself on that issue," McConnell, a Republican, told reporters, adding: "He said it was unacceptable not to condemn white supremacists. And so I do so in the strongest possible way."

