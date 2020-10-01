Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Congressional report seeks decisive action against China

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:00 IST
US Congressional report seeks decisive action against China
Representative image

A US Congressional report has sought decisive action to combat threats posed by China, alleging that it is engaged in human rights violations and has increased military buildup and violated other nations' sovereignty. China Task Force of the House Republicans unveiled its report on Wednesday laying out more than 400 policy recommendations to address issues ranging from national security concerns, human rights violations, problems with the supply chain, missteps in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and China's overall expanding influence on the world stage.

The report said that China is engaged in "fatal skirmishes to conduct a land-grab on the Indian border." It also supported the proposal of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the creation of a new D-10 group of leading democracies (the current G-7 members, plus South Korea, India, and Australia) for addressing both 5G mobile communications and vulnerable supply chains. The report pushed for coordinating a whole-of-government offensive information statecraft campaign to counter the propaganda machine of ruling Chinese Communist Party by using truth and American values to undermine CCP's "lies and malign" ideology.

It said that in the past one year alone, the CCP has violated an international treaty and dismantled Hong Kong's civil liberties; continued its oppression of ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs and Tibetans; increased its military buildup, conducted increasingly belligerent provocations, and violated other nations' sovereignty at sea; engaged in fatal skirmishes to conduct a land-grab on the Indian border; and asserted new territorial claims over Bhutan. Praising the State Department's July 2020 statement which said that China's territorial aggression in the South China Sea is illegal, the China Task Force said that the administration could take similar action regarding its illegal conduct in other areas, including around the Senkaku Islands and along India's border. The US, it said, should improve predictability of arms sales with allies and partners and expand military training with allied and partner nations. "Doing so will improve interoperability with the US, support and protect American values, advance US national security and foreign policy interests, and promote the US as the partner of choice," it said.

Further, the US should expand forward presence and improve interoperability with allies and partner nations through the use of joint training and exercises, including by bringing together and regularising multilateral exercises with like-minded nations such as Australia, Japan, India, and other interested nations, the report said. Supporting Johnson's proposal for creating D-10 group of leading democracies, it said the US should work with the UK and other nations in leveraging technical expertise of each nation in emerging technologies for the benefit of democratic countries.

"China presents a unique challenge to America's interests and security. Confronting China will take a whole of government approach. We cannot rely on the military or on our diplomats alone; Congress also has an important role," said Congress Mac Thornberry, ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee. House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, told reporters at a news conference "it is not only the most thorough report on China in the history of the House; it is bold, achievable, and bipartisan. It doesn't just lay out the challenges; it lays out the solutions and legislative reform." "One-third of these solutions have already either passed the House or the Senate. We need to make them become law," he said.

Congressman Michael McCaul said for decades the US and its allies have been asleep at the wheel until COVID-19 to countering the CCP's 100-year marathon for global and military dominance. "Whether it's American military posture with China to countering their Belt and Road Initiative to condemning their human rights violations every day to supporting the protesters in Hong Kong and the threatened countries like Taiwan and Tibet in the Himalayas," he said..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

6-yr-old killed after being hit by patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

A six-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a patrol vehicle of Mangalhat police station in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Confirnming the incident, Inspector Ranaveer Reddy told ANI over phone that the patrolling car of Mangalhat police stat...

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

An ambitious humanitarian project to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the worlds poorest people is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes, refrigeration and vaccines themselves and running into skepticism even from some of those ...

Cong stages protest demanding complete reopening of weekly markets in Delhi

Leaders and workers of the Delhi Congress staged a protest in the Civil Lines area here on Thursday, demanding a complete reopening of the weekly markets in the city. Some of the protesters, including Delhi Congress vice presidents Mudit Ag...

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Microsofts email service Outlook is reportedly down on Thursday, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector and users of the service. Many users took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the outage.Is Microsoft Outl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020