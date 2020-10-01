Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will approach SC over Maratha quota issue: Parth Pawar

In a series of tweets on Wednesday night, Parth said he was devastated to hear about the "tragic death" of Vivek Rahade and urged leaders of the Maratha community to wake up and fight for the quota cause before a chain reaction of such "unfortunate" incidents starts. The son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar requested the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, comprising the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress, to step in to resolve the crisis.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:41 IST
Will approach SC over Maratha quota issue: Parth Pawar

Terming the suicide of a Maratha youth from Maharashtra's Beed as "tragic", NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar said he will file an intervention application before the Supreme Court over the Maratha quota issue. In a series of tweets on Wednesday night, Parth said he was devastated to hear about the "tragic death" of Vivek Rahade and urged leaders of the Maratha community to wake up and fight for the quota cause before a chain reaction of such "unfortunate" incidents starts.

The son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar requested the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, comprising the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress, to step in to resolve the crisis. The Supreme Court had last month stayed implementation of the Maratha quota in jobs and education, as it referred the case to a larger bench, and the Maharashtra government on September 21 said it had filed an application before the apex court, seeking vacation of the stay.

"The flame that Vivek has ignited in our minds can set the whole system ablaze. The future of an entire generation is at stake. I have no choice but to approach the Hon'ble Supreme Court and file an intervenor application in the Maratha reservation matter pending before it," Parth tweeted. "I am ready to carry the burning torch of Maratha agitation in my heart and knock the doors of justice for Vivek and millions of other helpless 'Viveks'," he added.

The NCP leader also shared a photograph of Vivek and a suicide note purportedly written by the latter on the micro-blogging site. Vivek purportedly wrote in the note that he had not been able to secure a seat after appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an exam for medical college aspirants, since the quota has been stayed.

Vivek purportedly said he was the son of a poor farmer and his family could not afford admit him to a private college. "The state and Central governments will feel pity for sons of Marathas at least after my death and my death will be of some use," reads the note shared by Parth on Twitter.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Unemployment marches higher in Europe amid pandemic

Unemployment rose for a fifth straight month in Europe in August amid concern that extensive government support programmes wont be able keep many businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions afloat forever. The jobless rate rose to 8.1 in the...

UP: Man held with 25.1 kg charas worth over Rs 25 cr

A joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal SSB and police have arrested a 31-year-old man from the Indo-Nepal border here after recovering 25.1 kg charas worth Rs 25.5 crore from his possession, an official said on Thursday. The accused - Sachit ...

Crisil expects bank credit to grow by up to 1 pc in FY21

The banking systems credit growth will plummet to a multi-decadal low of up to 1 per cent in FY21, domestic credit ratings agency Crisil said on Thursday. For non-banking finance companies NBFCs, the shock will be more pronounced and assets...

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched Cinacalcet tablets, indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism HPT in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, in the US market. The newly launched pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020