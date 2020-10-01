Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:04 IST
Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC)
The Foreign Office said that due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Jandrot Sector on Wednesday, one person sustained serious injuries
The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary, it said in a statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Indian
- Foreign Office
- Line of Control
ALSO READ
J-K: One army personnel killed in Sunderbani sector in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Around 30 illegal Pakistanis held captive on Crete Island for their 'aggressive behaviour', released after embassy intervention
Pakistan ‘epicenter of terrorism’; persecutes Hindus, Sikhs, Christians: India at Geneva
Pakistan: Opposition-dominated Senate blocks another FATF-related bill
Pakistan TikTok star fakes his own death, irks fans