Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin calls for fighting to stop in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for hostilities to stop in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces was a tragedy. Putin said Moscow was deeply concerned by the developments over the mountain enclave, which under international law belongs to Azerbaijan but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:18 IST
Putin calls for fighting to stop in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for hostilities to stop in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces was a tragedy.

Putin said Moscow was deeply concerned by the developments over the mountain enclave, which under international law belongs to Azerbaijan but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians. "This (fighting) is a tragedy. We are very concerned," Putin said in a televised interview. "We hope that this conflict will end in the very near future."

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh led to a 1991-94 war in which about 30,000 people were killed. The renewed fighting since Sept. 27 is the deadliest in more than 25 years. Russia has, with the United States and France, led mediation in the conflict but the warring sides have not heeded their ceasefire calls.

Russia also has a defence pact with Armenia, where Russian troops and warplanes are stationed, but that agreement does not apply to Nagorno-Karabakh. "The hostilities, to our great regret, continue to this day and are not being carried out on the territory of Armenia," Putin said. "As for Russia's fulfilment of its treaty obligations... we have always fulfilled, are fulfilling and will fulfil our obligations."

Putin added that he was in constant contact with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the conflict. Russia's foreign intelligence chief warned on Tuesday that the region could become a launch pad for Islamist militants to enter Russia.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Skoda Auto forays into used car biz under 'Certified Pre-Owned' programme

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday announced its foray into the used car market with the launch of its Certified Pre-Owned programme. Skoda Auto vehicles bought under the Certified Pre-Owned programme will come with a manufacturer-backed warrant...

Spanish public investment to rise by 27 bln euros in 2021 due to EU funds

Spain will increase state investment spending by 27 billion euros 31.74 billion in 2021 thanks to emergency European Union funds for recovery from the coronavirus crisis, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Between 2021 and 2023, the gove...

Govt recognises need for further stimulus at an appropriate time: Sanyal

Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday said the government recognises the need for further stimulus at an appropriate time to perk up demand in the economy, hit by COVID-19. Addressing the 115th AGM of PHD Chamber of Commerc...

Man admits immigration offence in Vietnamese truck deaths case

A man accused of manslaughter over the deaths of 39 migrants whose bodies were discovered in the back of a shipping container near London last year pleaded guilty to an immigration offence on Wednesday. The victims, 31 men and boys and eigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020