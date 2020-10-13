Five including four Nigerians arrested for cyber fraud

Five persons including four Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly duping a city-based woman of Rs 41.70 lakh after befriending her on social media, Nagpur cyber police said on Tuesday. The accused befriended Reena Samsher Singh (56), an ex-Army nurse, on Facebook by using fake profiles, the police said.

One of them claimed to be from the US and told her that he would send her gifts and gold jewelery. The accused asked her to deposit money in various bank accounts for `releasing' the goods from the customs.

She then received WhatsApp messages, threatening to implicate her in a money laundering case if she failed to pay. She thus ended up depositing Rs 41.70 lakh in accounts in Vijaya Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank and HDFC Bank.

Finally, realizing that she was being defrauded by cyber criminals, she approached the police. The cyber police tracked down the accused from CCTV footage of bank branches where she had deposited the money.

Michael Scott Kolain (23), Idu Dollar Ukeke (32), Imu Sunday Azudaike (32), Kelvin Neke (29) (all Nigerians) and Sujeet Dilip Tiwari (25) were arrested from Delhi under IPC sections 420 (cheating), a police official said. The police also attached their bank accounts with Rs 18 lakh in them, and seized 18 credit cards and dozens of mobile phones from their possession. Further probe is on.