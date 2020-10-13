Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five including four Nigerians arrested for cyber fraud

Five persons including four Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly duping a city-based woman of Rs 41.70 lakh after befriending her on social media, Nagpur cyber police said on Tuesday. She thus ended up depositing Rs 41.70 lakh in accounts in Vijaya Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank and HDFC Bank. Finally, realizing that she was being defrauded by cyber criminals, she approached the police.

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:23 IST
Five including four Nigerians arrested for cyber fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five persons including four Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly duping a city-based woman of Rs 41.70 lakh after befriending her on social media, Nagpur cyber police said on Tuesday. The accused befriended Reena Samsher Singh (56), an ex-Army nurse, on Facebook by using fake profiles, the police said.

One of them claimed to be from the US and told her that he would send her gifts and gold jewelery. The accused asked her to deposit money in various bank accounts for `releasing' the goods from the customs.

She then received WhatsApp messages, threatening to implicate her in a money laundering case if she failed to pay. She thus ended up depositing Rs 41.70 lakh in accounts in Vijaya Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank and HDFC Bank.

Finally, realizing that she was being defrauded by cyber criminals, she approached the police. The cyber police tracked down the accused from CCTV footage of bank branches where she had deposited the money.

Michael Scott Kolain (23), Idu Dollar Ukeke (32), Imu Sunday Azudaike (32), Kelvin Neke (29) (all Nigerians) and Sujeet Dilip Tiwari (25) were arrested from Delhi under IPC sections 420 (cheating), a police official said. The police also attached their bank accounts with Rs 18 lakh in them, and seized 18 credit cards and dozens of mobile phones from their possession. Further probe is on.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Three minor sisters injured in alleged acid attack in UP's Gonda; accused arrested

Three minor sisters suffered burn injuries in an alleged acid attack by a man when they were sleeping on the terrace of their house in Paksa village, police said on Tuesday. A senior police officer said the eldest sibling, who is 17 years o...

UK records highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths since June

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 143 to 43,018, marking the highest daily figure since June, according to official figures released Tuesday. Another 17,234 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the t...

Govt focussing on growth of food processing sector to boost farmers' income: Tomar

Agriculture and Food Processing Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said the government is focusing on growth of the food processing sector as it has potential to boost farmers income. The prosperity of agriculture and farmers is must ...

TIMELINE-Highlights of the 16-year Airbus, Boeing trade war

The World Trade Organization on Tuesday gave the European Union permission to impose tariffs on 4 billion of U.S. goods, but Washington said there was no legal basis to do since a state tax break for Boeing Co had been repealed. Washington ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020